Fake sanitation official extorting motorists arrested in Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State Vigilante security outfit has apprehended a 47 years man who is suspected to be extorting money from unsuspecting motorists in Yenagoa Metropolis with a fake environmental sanitation identity.

The suspect, Mr Sele Record, who hails from the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state was arrested by a special squad of the state vigilante service stationed at the ever-busy Tombia roundabout.

It was learnt that luck ran out of the suspect while he was trying to extort money from the Special Adviser II on a security matter to Bayelsa State Governor in the early hours of yesterday.

The suspect and one other who managed to escape are said to be specialised in extorting and robbing victims by faking that they are staff of the state environmental sanitation authority.

Chairman of the state vigilante service, Hon. Doubiye Alagba, who used the medium to call on members of the public to be vigilant of such criminals and their modus of Operandi, promised to flush out criminal elements from the capital.

According to Doubiye, “his administration will intensify efforts to ensure that residents in the state capital are safe, adding that more security strategies, including skills, have been drafted to ensure that all forms of crime, criminality and social vices are brought to book.

“His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri, has assured us of more hands to be engaged in the outfit, more youths will be engaged, which will, in turn, boost our capacity to secure lives and properties. We are doing everything we can to ensure that we minimise the crime especially within the black spot areas.”

However, the suspects have been handed over to Operation Dou Akpo, a special unit of the Bayelsa State Command of the Nigerian Police Force for further investigation and prosecution.

