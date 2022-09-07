Robbers raid Bayelsa community, kill two

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have shot dead a bus driver whose name was simply given as Mr Center Silas and yet-to-be identified woman during a robbery operation in the Ekeki area of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Tribune Online gathered that the robbery incident which claimed the life of the bus driver, a father of three, occurred at about 1 am on Wednesday.

The raid reportedly started from the residence of the deceased bus driver on Barrister-Loth street, before attacking over ten homes, carting away valuables from their victims including the home of the deceased woman on Hon. Ofoni Williams Street.

During a visit to the scene, it was gathered that the robbers numbering about six damaged the gate and gained entrance into the apartment of their victims, but that when the deceased man and his children heard a strange noise and tried to attack the robbers with a matchet he was overpowered and shot thrice while his son managed to escape.

According to sources, after shooting him, the suspected robbers left him for dead, came outside and started raising the alarm that robbers were in the neighbourhood and one has been caught.

Narrating his ordeal, a neighbour, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that when he rushed out to assist thinking the noise was from other neighbours, he was almost killed by the robbers.

He said “when I heard a bang, I didn’t know it was a gunshot, then I heard noise thereafter, people calling for help, I went outside, and saw some persons still shouting, immediately I was flashed with a touch and three of them led me back to my apartment.

“Then I realized that I was in for it. They told me and my wife to bring out monies and other belongings, so I begged them that we don’t have any valuables in our house. They kept on harassing us and threatening to kill us but I still told them I have nothing. They finally used a flashlight to check the room, picked up the only N1000 on the television stand and left us and moved to another apartment.

Another source, Mr Lucky said the whole neighbourhood was helpless and were in fear because they kept hearing gunshots and couldn’t sleep.

He said “these guys operated freely in this area. When they come like this in their numbers, they will raid homes, maim, rape, steal and go free and the security agencies won’t do anything. It was minimal when we had vigilante members guarding the streets but they left because some persons refuse to pay their dues, but we are now left with no option but to face our fears all by ourselves.

“I heard they killed a woman on the other end of the street. They even robbed more houses there too. I wonder what is the advantage of the police station that is close to our area. We are not safe at all.”

As of the time of filing this report, the two deceased have been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.

When contacted, the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP. Asinim Butswat confirmed the incident and said “On 7th September 2022, at about 0100 hours, armed robbers broke into a residential building at Opposite Opili Plaza, Amarata, shot at one Center Silas ‘m’ with a locally made pistol. The victim was rushed to the Federal Medical Center for treatment where he eventually died. Police Officers have visited the scene and investigation is ongoing.”

