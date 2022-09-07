FG to collaborate with Cuba in vaccines production

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora, has said that the Federal Government and the Republic of Cuba will collaborate on vaccine production.

Adeleke said this when Ambassador of Republic of Cuba, Mrs Clara Pulido, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

He noted that the collaboration will ensure that companies producing vaccines in the Republic of Cuba can be established in Nigeria for fruitful bilateral relationships.

The Minister while saying that Cuba has done so much in Primary Health Sector stated that Nigeria is also replicating the same for the growth and development of our nation.

He further said that Federal Government is willing to collaborate with the Republic of Cuba in Vaccine Production to enable it to tap Cuban’s wealth of experience in order to achieve our quest for health for all in the country.

Vaccine production, the minister said, will play a key role in tackling the emerging and re-emerging diseases in the country, such as Malaria, Lassa fever, monkeypox as all diseases have been declared emergency, globally.

Dr Adeleke further added that Nigeria is making serious efforts in producing vaccine locally so as to enable the country to prevent childhood diseases such as polio, tetanus and tuberculosis.

According to the minister, knowledge and experience of those who are ahead of us in Vaccine technology is something we must learn, through technology transfer.

Earlier, the Ambassador of Cuba Mrs Clara Puildo said that she is here to congratulate the minister on his assumption of duty and to seek the ministry’s collaboration in vaccine production for betterment of the society.

