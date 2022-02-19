Road crash claims two in Delta

A road accident, involving two cars, has claimed two lives, a baby and several others injured, in Delta State.

The incident, said to be a head-on collision, occurred Saturday afternoon along Eku-Sapele road of Delta.

One of the cars is a Lexus RX 350 with Registration No. KTU 942GS Lagos while the other is a Toyota Sienna.

The impact of the head-on collision was intense as the two vehicles were crushed and damaged beyond repairs.

Sources said the cause of the fatal crash was overspeeding, leading to the death of two male commuters on the spot.

It was gathered that the deceased and others involved in the accident were indigenes of Oghara, in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

They were said to be headed for a wedding ceremony at Agbor in the Ika South Local Government Area of the state when the incident occurred.

A baby and several others in the twin vehicles, which appeared to run over each other in a video clip sighted by our correspondent, sustained life-threatening injuries.

Official statements from both the Delta Police Command and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) are still being awaited.

