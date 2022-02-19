COVID-19: NCDC commences mass testing in orientation camps for corps members

The Director General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC), Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, has said there will be facilities for COVID-19 Rapid Diagnosis Test for Corp members across Orientation in Nigeria.

Adetifa also disclosed that there will be vaccination in the camp for those that will take either the first or second dose or third jab at the sight of their vaccination cards.

Adetifa who stated these at the live joint webinar by NYSC/NCDC organised ahead of the 2022 Batch ‘A’ PCMs, urged all camp participants to come to the Orientation camps with their vaccination cards.

“We will continue to work hard to facilitate the safe re-opening for all camp participants.

“The virus is still with us and we must continue to take both personal and collective responsibility to ensure our safety”.

Also, the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, issued a marching order, as he insisted that only those that test negative would be allowed entry into the camps.

NYSC DG further disclosed that those that test positive to COVID-19 would be handed over to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and State Ministry of Health Officials for treatment.

General lbrahim further disclosed that the collaboration with NCDC has yielded good results, confirming that since the partnership started, no casualty has been recorded in any of the Scheme’s Orientation Camps across the country.

He lauded the Federal Government, Presidential Committee on COVID-19 and the NCDC for their support for the Scheme, particularly in the conduct of hitch-free Orientation Camps since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

On her part, the NCDC/NYSC Project Lead for Safe Camp Reopening, Dr Ladun Okunromade, assured that adequate preparations have been put in place for the safe conduct of the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Orientation Exercise.

She said different variants of COVID-19 are ravaging the world, while Nigeria has recorded over 1,300 cases of Lassa Fever with 46 deaths and 20 healthcare workers infected.

Okunromade advised the PCMs and other camp participants to come to camp with facemasks, hand sanitisers; obey physical distancing, maintain personal hygiene and also adhere to all COVID-19 safety guidelines.

