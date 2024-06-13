Pro-Democracy Coalition of Nigeria (P-DCN) has charged Chidi Lloyd, the chairman of Emohua and other Local Government chairmen in Rivers State to vacate office after the expiration of their tenure.

Recall that a Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt had last month nullified tenure extension for the chairmen of the 23 local government areas in the state.

This was as the court declared the Local Government Law No.2 of 2024, which extended the tenure of local government chairmen by six months after the expiration of their tenure as invalid.

But the Emohua local government boss claimed that his tenure had been extended by six months by the state House of Assembly.

However, in a statement signed by its President, Comr. Jack Thomas, the group said: “It is embarrassing and regrettable that such a brazen display of arrogance can emanate from a local government chairman.

“How will Mr Chidi Lloyd claim his tenure has been extended by six months despite the order of the Rivers State High Court nullifying the purported extension of tenure of local government chairmen by people who are not members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, owing to the loss of their seat as a result of their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) to the All Progressives Congress(APC).

“We also wish to remind Mr Lloyd that, on May 21, 2024, a Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, nullified tenure extension for the 23 local government chairmen in Rivers state.

“The court declared the Local Government Law No.2 of 2024, which extended the tenure of local government chairmen by six months after the expiration of their tenure as invalid.

“The court held that the law is inconsistent with the 1999 constitution and Section 9 (1) of Rivers State Law No 5 of 2018 which fixed three years for local government chairmen and councilors.

“This judgment was delivered by Justice, D.G. Kio, in suit number PHC/1320/CS/2024, which was instituted by Enyiada Cookey-Gam & 6 Ors vs. The Governor of Rivers State & Ors.

“The Court also affirmed that the lawful tenure for LG chairmen and councillors remained three years as stipulated by the 2018 law, saying any attempt to extend the tenure is unlawful, and violates the officials’ oath of office.”

