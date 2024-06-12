A 31-year-old suspect, Yusuf Adenoyin, arrested with eight human skulls in Isua Akoko, in Akoko South-East local government area of Ondo state, has explained why he abandoned his former palm oil business.

Adenoyin, who was arrested by the operatives of the Nigeria Police, Ondo state command, on Monday, said the economic downturn pushed him to abandon the palm oil business and embrace the selling of human skulls when he noticed it was lucrative.

The Kogi State-born suspect, who confessed to the crime, added that he was trying to raise the sum of N2 million with the eight human skulls to pay for his sick mother’s treatment who was in the hospital.

Speaking during his parade at the State Police headquarters, Adenoyin explained how he met an herbalist on a social media platform who introduced him to the distribution of human skulls.

Adenoyin, who was travelling to Osogbo, Osun State capital, with the human skulls disclosed that a man buys from is currently at large.

According to him, he buys skulls from someone who sources the consignment from graveyards, while he distributes it to those who need it.

The suspect explained that he buys at the rate of N20,000 per skull, while he sells to his customers in Osun State between N30,000 and N35,000 each.

He said the eight skulls found in his possession by the police were dry and with a certain fresh flesh which he claims to be a dog’s heart.

Speaking on his arrest, the state Police Commissioner, Abayomi Oladipupo, said Adenoyin was arrested on Monday by officers attached to the Police Safer Highway patrol at Isua/Epinmi checkpoint.

The Commissioner explained that the suspect was arrested in a commercial vehicle he was travelling with after the vehicle was flagged down but the suspect took to his heels when the vehicle stopped.

The Police boss said the suspect was chased and arrested by the police and when his baggage was searched, some eight dry human skulls were seen wrapped in a polythene bag and concealed in a sack filled with garri.

Adenoyin, however, confessed that the eight skulls were the third set of skulls he would be supplying to his clients.

The Commissioner of Police assured that the suspect would be arraigned after the completion of an investigation into the crime.

