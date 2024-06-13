The Commissioner of Police in Edo State, CP Funsho Adegboye, said that his Command has commenced an investigation into alleged kidnapping cases against one of his officers in an incident that happened in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of the state.

Adegboye, who made the disclosure while speaking to journalists in Benin, the state capital, informed that the alleged officer is currently undergoing a discreet investigation.

Recall that local vigilantes and hunters in Uromi had reportedly engaged a gang of kidnappers in a shootout while attempting to abduct a driver and his passengers, and in the process, killed one of the kidnappers and arrested another while others escaped.

It was gathered that the arrested kidnapper mentioned a police officer from the Uromi division and some locals as their accomplices in kidnappings in the area.

Following the disclosure, youths in the area took to the streets of Uromi and called for the arrest of those implicated.

CP Adegboye said: “We got the wind of the officer that has been mentioned by an arrested kidnapper.

“As I am talking to you, some youths are on the street protesting the involvement of some indigenes, maybe a traditional ruler or whatever in cases of kidnapping in the area.

“We are not taking it with a pinch of salt, the case is under very discreet investigation, we have been given a blanket order by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, that no matter who is involved should be dealt with according to the law of the land.”

Adegboye assured that the police will make its findings known to the public as soon as the investigation is completed.

