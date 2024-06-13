Former Chief of Staff to the Imo state government, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, says Nigeria is on a journey to nationhood to manifest her greatness in all spheres of development.

This is contained in a congratulatory message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nigerians on the nation’s silver jubilee celebrations of unbroken democratic rule in Abuja.

According to Nwosu, the journey of Nigeria’s greatness is exemplified in the 25 years of sustained democratic practice that has ultimately returned the political power to the people, redefined leadership, restored hope and set the country on the path of rapid growth and development.

Nwosu, while acknowledging some present challenges, called for a united action by every stakeholder in the Nigerian project to help realise the dreams of the founding fathers, expressing profound optimism for a brighter future for all and sundry.

The Former Chief of staff, who is elated that Nigerians have ultimately embraced democracy and its ethos, urged the people to have confidence in the current leadership under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deliver the expected dividends.

It noted that Nigeria’s 25 years of unbroken democratic rule is a testament to the resilience, dedication and unwavering commitment of the Nigerian people to the principles of democracy and freedom.

“I call on Nigerians to embrace unity, love and respect for one another and to deepen their engagement in participatory democracy, and guard against antidemocratic tendencies and ensure that our democratic values and culture are firmly entrenched at all levels of society” Nwosu emphasised.

“As we celebrate this historic day, let us remember the sacrifices of those who fought valiantly for the democracy we now enjoy. June 12th is not just a date; it symbolises our collective struggle for justice, equity and the rule of law. It is a reminder of the power of the people’s voice and the strength of our democratic institutions” he stresses

“As we celebrate this momentous occasion, let us renew our commitment to building a Nigeria where democracy thrives, where every citizen enjoys their fundamental rights, and where the future is bright for generations to come” the former Chief of staff noted.

The statement added that all hands must be on deck in sustaining democracy to ensure the struggle of the nation’s founding fathers and heroes of democracy, especially those who fought for the return of Nigeria to a democratic path on May 29, 1999, will not be in vain.

“As we celebrate another Democracy Day, it is proper and necessary to pay glowing tribute to the memories of the symbol of that struggle, the late Chief MKO Abiola (GCFR)”

“MKO Abiola and several other democrats, civil society activists and Nigerians that took part in the struggle for the restoration of democratic governance in Nigeria, on May 29, 1999, are the true heroes of this country,” Nwosu emphasised

