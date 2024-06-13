The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced strengthened profitability projections for airlines in 2024 compared with its June and December 2023 forecasts.

Contained in the report presented at its 80th Annual General Meeting in Dubai, IATA predicted in its outlook highlights among others that the net profits are expected to reach $30.5 billion in 2024 (3.1 percent net profit margins) representing an improvement on 2023 net profits which are estimated to be $27.4 billion (3.0 percent net profit margins) which is also an improvement on the $25.7 billion (2.7 percent net profit margin) forecast for 2024 profits that IATA released in December 2023.

Return on invested capital in 2024 is expected to be 5.7 percent , which is about 3.4 percentage points (ppt) below the average cost of capital, while operating profits are expected to reach $59.9 billion in 2024, up from an estimated $52.2 billion in 2023.

Total revenues are expected to reach $996 billion (+9.7 percent) in 2024—a record high, total expenses are expected to reach $936 billion (+9.4 percent) in 2024—a record high, total travelers are expected to reach 4.96 billion in 2024 a record high while total air cargo volumes are expected to reach 62 million tonnes in 2024.

Speaking at the AGM, IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh declared: “In a world of many and growing uncertainties, airlines continue to shore-up their profitability. The expected aggregate net profit of $30.5 billion in 2024 is a great achievement considering the recent deep pandemic losses. With a record five billion air travelers expected in 2024, the human need to fly has never been stronger. Moreover, the global economy counts on air cargo to deliver the $8.3 trillion of trade that gets to customers by air.

“Without a doubt, aviation is vital to the ambitions and prosperity of individuals and economies. Strengthening airline profitability and growing financial resilience is important. Profitability enables investments in products to meet the needs of our customers and in the sustainability solutions we will need to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

“The airline industry is on the path to sustainable profits, but there is a big gap still to cover. A 5.7 percent return on invested capital is well below the cost of capital, which is over nine percent. And earning just $6.14 per passenger is an indication of just how thin our profits are barely enough for a coffee in many parts of the world. To improve profitability, resolving supply chain issues is of critical importance so we can deploy fleets efficiently to meet demands.

“Relief from the parade of onerous regulation and ever-increasing tax proposals would also help. An emphasis on public policy measures that drive business competitiveness would be a win for the economy, for jobs, and for connectivity. It would also place us in a strong position to accelerate investments in sustainability.”

Read Also: Eid-El-Kabir: Bauchi govt begins distribution of bulls, rams