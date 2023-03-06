Godwin Otang – Calabar

In what seems to be a shock to analysts, the All Progressive Congress (APC) state chairman in Cross River, Barrister Alphonsus Ogar Eba, openly endorsed the Labour Party Candidate for Yala-1 state constituency, Mr Brian Odey, saying that they are in alliance.

According to the APC chairman, the Obidients of the Labour Party as far as he is concerned “pursued the same goal as the APC, which was bringing the presidency to the South”.

Ogar who was noted to be talking down on the LP prior to the Presidential and National Assembly Polls, however, said he doesn’t know any gubernatorial candidate contesting under the LP.

“It is clear, Labour Party did not put a candidate for Governorship in Cross River state, therefore the Obidients of the Labour Party movement now can only be a biblical divine Obedience to the book of Romance 13: 1 to 7, that enjoins all of us to subject ourselves to the governing authority. Politics is local, nobody can stop this alliance, this is going to be the new fave of Yala-1,

“There is nobody, who gave any thought to Labour party, but political catachresis changes with time, our believe in what Peter Obi stands for is what we call the meeting of minds.”

Clarifying doubts about his alignment with APC, the Labour Party candidate, Brian Odey, said, “I am very happy for a national party like the APC to endorse me, and I want to assure the party, that Yala local government will be delivered to them.

“I want this great party (APC) to support me with all the things I Will use and work. APC doesn’t have a candidate running for that position, so it’s not a bad thing for them to endorse me. If you are on a mission ten you see a helper, will you sy don’t help me because you’re in another party?,” Brian said.

However, State chapter of Labour Party has condemned the alliance between APC and their candidate. The Publicity Secretary, Lekan Ofem, warned that their gubernatorial candidate, Ogar Osim, is very much in the race and that the alliance with APC should be disregarded.

“The endorsement of Labour Party candidate for Yala-1 has no affiliation with Labour Party Cross River state structure, and LP Cross River state disassociates itself from the arrangement,” Ofem warned.

