By: Kola Oyelere – Kano

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has vowed to check any attempt by the opposition New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to manage any form of electoral malfeasance during the forthcoming gubernatorial and state assembly elections that could lead to defeat of the ruling party or declaration of the election as inconclusive.

A statement signed by the State commissioner for information and Internal affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the APC was compelled to bring the plan to the attention of the public, “because this could disrupt the governorship and House of Assembly elections to its favour.”

He further stated that the government has received credible information on how thugs will be hired from villages in Kano and beyond to upset the electoral process through violence, massive rigging, ballot box snatching and arson.

Malam Garba recalled that in 2019, the opposition allegedly managed a well-organised election rigging network, particularly in the metropolitan local governments, where youths, mostly without voter cards, were said to have been engaged to perpetrate the act.

He accused the NNPP of planning to bring chaos through the use of thugs to cause mayhem with a view to dispersing voters at polling units in order to have the opportunity to rig the forthcoming elections and subvert the will of the people.

He further alleged that the statement issued by the opposition in the state was just playing the victim card, but had perfected their nefarious plans to ensure that they disrupt the electoral process and deploy maximum violence.

While assuring that the APC would ensure that peace prevail in the state, the commissioner called on relevant security agencies to be alive to their responsibility by fishing out any individual or group bent on fomenting trouble to deny people exercise their franchise.

