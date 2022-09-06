Rival groups clash in Lagos over collection of levies

One person was reportedly arrested and a locally-made pistol was recovered from him as rival gangs engaged in a gun battle around Jibowu area of Lagos State on Tuesday.

The police in the state confirmed the clash but noted that policemen were quickly mobilised to the scene to disperse the hoodlums.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the warring hoodlums who were fighting over control of levies shot sporadically.

The clash created pandemonium as motorists were forced to avoid being caught in between the warring group causing serious gridlock along Ikorodu Road.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that it all started when a gang of armed persons stormed the Jibowu underbridge with iron rods, planks and started smashing bottles on the road.

It was further gathered that their supposed rival responded immediately by firing in the direction of the gang.

A resident who pleaded anonymity while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune said: “It was really tough this morning. People ran into different places as the hoodlums were shooting.”





The resident added that “they are fighting over control of levies. They have started fighting again. They have stopped for some months now but with what happened today, they have started again.”

Lagos police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the “unrest” to the Nigerian Tribune and added that “normalcy has been restored.”

Hundeyin, however, could not confirm the arrest of one of the hoodlums, when he said “I am yet to be briefed on any arrest but the area is calm now.”

When the Nigerian Tribune visited Jibowu on Tuesday, there was still panic in the area even with the presence of heavily armed policemen.