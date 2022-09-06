Fun time awaits Netflix subscribers with Anikulapo, Finding Hubby 2, Collision Course, others

The streaming platform, Netflix, on Tuesday announced that the month of September promises to be an exciting month for millions of its subscribers.

The platform in a statement released on Tuesday popular movies including Anikulapo, Finding Hubby 2, and Collison Course, among others have been lined up to make the new month memorable and thrilling.

With new titles also coming to Netflix, the streaming platform that has had a huge impact on the African creative market in the last few years hinted that it will be keeping its viewers entertained with documentaries, drama and lots more this season.

It said that “from action to comedy, documentary, drama and lots more, we want to keep you living in the moment with our movies.”

It stated further that with movies like Anikulapo where an affair with a queen leads to an eager traveller’s demise and a host of other titles Netflix added that September is loaded with excitingly beautiful movie moments.

With branded titles like Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth – a Netflix comedy special to ‘Get Smart With Money’ – a Netflix documentary where financial advisers share simple tips on spending less and saving more with people looking to take control of their funds and achieve their goals.

Also, part of its September package is ‘Entrapped’. In this “Trapped” sequel, Andri and Hinrika dig into the murder of a cult member linked to a biker gang’s land dispute and a woman’s 2013 disappearance.

“End of the Road -A widowed mom Brenda fights to protect her family during a harrowing road trip when murder and a missing bag of cash plunge them into danger.

“The Brave Ones- Reincarnated as a human being to avenge her sister’s death, a goddess must learn to harness her superpowers to defeat her enemies and save her family.

“Mirror, Mirror -Five employees grapple with their respective desires by arguing with themselves in the mirror, ahead of their cosmetic company’s 50th-anniversary party.

“Fortune Seller: A TV Scam -Savvy saleswomen or devious scammers? Wanna Marchi and Stefania Nobile became the undisputed queens of Italian TV shopping — until they went too far. ATHENA- Hours after the tragic death of their youngest brother in unexplained circumstances, three siblings see their lives thrown into chaos.”

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy -After performing stand-up for 20 years, Nick Kroll makes his Netflix stand-up special debut with Little Big Boy. Filmed at the Warner Theatre in Washington DC, in a set that is hilarious with an emotional undercurrent, Nick shows a bit of his vulnerable side as he talks about getting his heart broken for the first time at the ripe age of 33, the power of mothers, his journey to fatherhood, and the trick to farting without making any noise … and much more. The special is executive produced by Kroll, John Irwin, Casey Spira and Christie Smith. It is directed by Bill Benz.

Anikulapo -After an affair with a queen leads to his demise, an eager traveller encounters a mystical bird with the power to give him another life.





