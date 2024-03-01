The RightPath Arabic School, Lagos, will on Sunday, hold sixth graduation ceremony for its students.

The proprietor and founder of the institution, Sheikh Yunus Al-Imam, while speaking on why the institution was established said it is to contribute to the growth of Islam and dawah activities through the teaching of the Quran and the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (May the peace and blessings of Allah be upon him).

He shared this view during an interaction on Thursday, February 29, as part of the activities planned for the school’s sixth graduation ceremony.

Speaking on the accomplishments of the school since its inception, Al-Imam highlighted that over 600 students have been proficiently trained in reading, writing, and understanding the Arabic language.

He added that since its establishment, the school has successfully taught over six hundred adults to fluently read the Quran within a short period.

He said: “The RightPath Arabic School introduced its programme called ARABIC MADE EASY uniquely by teaching students from basic Arabic and Islamic courses to advanced Arabic and Islamic courses. With this, we have trained more than 600 students on how to read, write, and understand Arabic Language very well.

“The school since its inception has taught more than six hundred Adults how to read the Quran fluently within a few months.

“The school, having introduced the children programme in 2015 has been able to teach children how to read the Quran fluently within two months on weekend, Saturday, and Sunday programmes.

“We have children of Age 4 that could read anywhere from the Quran and can memorize easily and read, write, speak and understand Arabic easily through our unique methodology.

He added: “The following are a few of the numerous achievements of the school. Today, we have graduands with a sound knowledge of Sharia, Islamic, and Arabic knowledge.

“One of the identified challenges is ignorance, from the past years, we have trained and tutored our students on how to be peaceful and pious Muslims in the society and serve Allah with knowledge and proofs.

“We have also established RightPath Academy to serve the purpose of complete memorization of the Qur’an, proper grooming and training about Islam, and attainment of Ihdaadiy and Thanaawiy Certificates in two (2) years respectively.

“The Academy also serves as an ICT Training school where children and youths learn different coding skills and are empowered with the latest 21st-century technologies for both boarding and day students.

“To improve the knowledge and understanding of Muslims, we usually have daily classes on different topics using virtual/social media.

“We also observed the challenges of educating, training and bringing up pious and obedient children, especially in this kind of society with mixed cultures, level of Islamic understanding and the deception of enemies of Islam and more importantly to balance the education received by the children from both home and our madrasah, we initiated a programme tagged a TERBIYAH CLASS.

“In that class, issues relating to parenting skills, children’s upbringing, and Islamic education according to the way our prophet, his companions, and past pious predecessors were able to train theirs. This programme commenced in July 2017 with audiences in both Nigeria and abroad with our erudite scholar per excellence As-Shaykh Dr. Sharafdeen Gbadebo Raji. The programme comes up every three months. We had the last one on January 28, 2024, and another one is coming up in shaa Allah on April 28, 2024, in shaa Allah.”

When questioned about Rightpath’s contributions to the educational landscape within its community since its establishment, Al-Imam pointed out that many community members have learned a lot about Islam through direct enrollment in the school and its dawah activities.

He said: “Through the establishment of RightPath Arabic school, many members of the community both children and adults have learned a lot about Islam through direct enrolment into the school and through its dawah activities.

“The school has also advanced their knowledge and understanding of Islam through various activities of education in line with Quran and Sunnah.”

In his comments, Shereef Akinola, a graduating student from the Advance level, gave thanks to Allah for making the completion of the programme a reality for him.

According to him, the school had a positive impact on him in terms of acquiring knowledge and improving his skills in sermon presentation and delivery.