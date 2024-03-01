Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State on Friday affirmed that the proper implementation of the Steve Oronsaye Report is capable of improving governance in the country.

He posited that the decision by President Bola Tinubu to implement a report will not only enhance governance but also improve the nation’s economy.

He made the declaration after meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, economic exigencies the world over have necessitated reduction in the size of government and prudent management of resources.

Therefore, he observed that if the 2012 report is properly applied, it will add value to current policies and save cost.

He said: “All over the world, what people are talking about now; due to exigencies of the economic impact globally, is to cut cost and do a prudent management of resources. So, Steve Oronsanya’s report is a very brilliant, bold and courageous document. If properly implemented, it will add value to the current policies and determination of government to cut cost and be prudent in expenditure.”

When asked if he will do a similar thing in Imo State to cut cost of governance too, he simply said: “We are already implementing it.”

On the security situation in Imo State, he said there is great improvement and attributed the development to the grace of God.

“When you are under or enjoying the grace of God, all your problems are solved. So, I am very happy and delighted that the security situation in Imo State has improved; not only Imo State but the South-East as a region,” he said.

Uzodinma assured Nigerians that they will soon feel the positive impacts of the current economic policies.

“This coming at a time when our people are facing further challenges due to some of the economic policies that have not really allowed immediate take-off of good businesses. But I think that after some time, the effects.

“But I think that after some time, the negative effects of some of these economic policies will be over and our economy will blossom again,” he stated.

