Rickety vehicles on Nigerian roads

MOBILITY is a necessity of life, whether for private use or for commercial purposes. It facilitates our day-to-day activities. The importance of mobility cannot be overemphasised in the sense that it plays vital roles in human endeavours. Apparently, the manufacturers of different vehicles have done the best in the course of manufacturing the components of the vehicles for the sake of efficiency and durability.

Truly, the deplorable condition of the roads in the country leaves much to be desired. But this does not stop owners from servicing their vehicles regularly and making sure they are roadworthy. In recent times, there have been cases of road accidents owing to the poor maintenance of vehicles.

Few days ago, a gas tanker had brake failure at Bode Market, Ibadan, where 10 people lost their lives and many people were injured. The incessant road accidents are largely as a result of poor maintenance of vehicles.

The poor maintenance of vehicles is wreaking havoc on other road users these days! Sadly, Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) attach little importance to wear and tear in vehicles. Rather, they concentrate only on the validity of vehicle particulars. The fact remains that whenever the engines of some vehicles become worn out, unbearable air pollution usually results and that affects other roads users.

The people in authority should make it mandatory for vehicle owners to prioritise the maintenance of their vehicles so as to reduce incessant accidents and the attendant carnage. Government should try as much as possible to do the needful on the deplorable condition of roads in the country, which have become veritable deathtraps.