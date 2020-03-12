Revival of Argungu motor rally, FG’s success testimony in restoring security ― Minister

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the revival of the Argungu Motor Rally, the traditional start of the annual Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival, is a testimony to the success of the Buhari Administration’s efforts at restoring peace and security in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this when he flagged off the 2020 Argungu Motor Rally at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Minister, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the flag-off, also said the fact that only vehicles assembled in Nigeria are participating in the rally shows the Administration’s commitment to building local capacity and diversifying the economy through manufacturing.

ALSO READ: NIWA reads riot act to unlicensed boat operators

He said another attribute of the Argungu Motor Rally is that it will promote tourism in the country.

Alhaji Mohammed congratulated the government and people of Kebbi State for the revival of the Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival, which has not been held for the past 10 years due to security considerations.

He said that the Motor Rally, one of the many events slated for the March 11 to 14 fishing and cultural festival, is unique, because unlike the other events which are domiciled in Argungu, the rally starts from Abuja, crisscrosses four states (Nasarawa, Kaduna, Katsina, and Sokoto), before ending up in Kebbi State – the home state of the

Festival.

”Specifically, the Motor Rally will cover 13 towns and cities – from Abuja to Keffi to Kachia to Kaduna to Funtua to Gusau to Sokoto to Shagari to Dogondaji to Tambuwal to Jega to Birnin Kebbi and finally to Argungu.

”You can now see that the Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival is not just a local or state festival, but a national festival, a festival of unity.

This is why the Federal Government will continue to provide all the necessary support for the Festival, and indeed for all the festivals on our national calendar,” the Minister said.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State; the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, among other dignitaries.