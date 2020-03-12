NIWA reads riot act to unlicensed boat operators

The Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), George Moghalu, on Thursday, said the agency would henceforth enforce regulations guiding the activities of the operators on the nation’s waterways.

He added that unlicensed boat operators would face heavy sanctions when caught.

Moghalu said this during a visit to the NIWA Abeokuta area office in Ogun State.

He said rickety boats would not be allowed to operate on the waterways, adding that the agency would clamp down on boat operators without a license.

“Rickety boats would not operate on our waterways. We don’t allow it. That is clear. Persons that are not permitted to operate would not operate. Unlicensed boat drivers would not operate. The boat that is carrying passengers that are not properly seated would not be allowed to operate.

“We are talking about human lives and it is very important to us. We are going to ensure strict adherence in full terms of our regulations as a body. Very soon we would start distributing life jackets on all waterfronts. Before you board a boat, you must put on the jacket.”

Continuing, the NIWA boss said the agency would open up waterways, clear up water channels, and also ensure all-year-round navigation.

He, however, noted that a shortage of resources continues to stifle the productivity of various offices of the agency in different parts of the state.

He said: “We are talking about opening up our waterways, clearing up our channels, ensuring all-year-round navigation. These are some of the things we want to achieve and for us to do these things we require money. Don’t forget that resources are not available and limited so everybody is thinking outside of the box.

“We want to make water transportation means of choice. That is the agenda we have set for ourselves.”

Meanwhile, Moghalu, alongside other top management staff of the Abeokuta office, paid a courtesy call on the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

He solicited for government’s support in maintaining waterways in the state.

Receiving the NIWA delegation, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi promised the government’s collaboration with the agency.

The team also visited the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Dr Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo in his palace in Ake, Abeokuta.