Coronavirus: Canada PM’s wife goes into self-isolation

The wife of the Canadian Prime Minister, Sophie Trudeau, has gone into self isolation, following mild flu-like symptoms after her return from a speaking event in the UK.

This was disclosed by her husband, Justin Trudeau, on his official Twitter page.

He also disclosed that he will be isolating himself also pending the time the results of Sophie’s test for COVID-19 are released.

He said: “I have some personal news to share today. Sophie recently returned from a speaking event in the UK, and last night she was experiencing mild flu-like symptoms. She’s feeling better, but following the advice of our doctor she is self-isolating as we wait on COVID-19 test results.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I too will be self-isolating and self-monitoring until we get Sophie’s results back. But I’ll be busy working from home. Today, I’ll be speaking with some world leaders and joining ministers for a cabinet committee discussion on COVID-19.

“I was looking forward to sitting down with premiers and Indigenous leaders later today, but given the circumstances we’ll be postponing our meeting. In the meantime, we’ll speak on the phone about how we can mitigate the spread and impact of COVID-19 and keep Canadians safe.”