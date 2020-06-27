Revised electricity tariff: KEDCO to begin implementation July 1

The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has finalised plans to commence the implementation of the revised electricity tariff from July 1, 2020, promising that the increment would boost power supply and efficiency.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by Comrade Ibrahim Sani Shawai, Head, Corporate Communications, KEDCO, a copy of which was made available to newsmen on Saturday.

His words: “According to the Management, the new initiative will guarantee quality services, improve power supply, availability and reliability across Kano franchise areas.

“The services-reflective tariff is based on guaranteed hours of power supply that will eventually deliver higher hours of quality service delivery and will ensure that all our customers get maximum satisfaction from KEDCO.

“Similarly, those currently enjoying higher hours of supply are expected to pay more, however, commensurate with the hours of supply.

With the new initiative, customers would be categorized into five bands based on clusters as stated below: Service band A: customers that are expected to enjoy 20 hours minimum and maximum of 24 hours supply; Service band B: customers that are expected to enjoy 16 hours minimum and maximum of 20 hours supply; Service band C: customers that are expected to enjoy 12 hours minimum and maximum of 16 hours supply; Service band D: customers that are expected to enjoy eight hours minimum and maximum of 12 hours supply and Service band E: customers that are expected to enjoy four hours minimum and maximum of eight hours supply.

“It should be noted that the actual tariff categorisation is not yet approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) as these proposals are before NERC and as soon as approvals are given, we will relate same to our customers.”

