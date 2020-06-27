Jos Disco commences new tariff regime July 1

Arrangements have been concluded by the Management of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc to commence a new tariff regime on July 1, 2020.

According to a statement issued by the Head, Corporate Communications, Dr Friday Adakole Elijah, the management disclosed that the review became necessary due to the absence of subsidy in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) market.

It, however, pointed out that lack of subsidy in the market had tremendously hampered the sustainability of service improvement in the energy sector, adding that the new tariff regime would be predicated on energy service availability and quality of supply.

The statement posited that customers shall be required to pay for their consumptions based on hours of supply they enjoyed, adding that with the new tariff which is now cost and service reflective, customers that enjoyed premium services were expected to pay higher tariff based on the guaranteed hours of availability and service quality.

In view of the above, the management said customers have been categorised into groups (Band) A, B, C, D and E with A enjoying 20 hours and above and E enjoying 4 hours and above energy.

On the actual tariff cost, Jos Disco urged customers to bear with company, disclosing that as soon as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission releases the tariff cost, Jos Disco would unveil it to the public.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oshiomhole’s group in crisis, Issa-Onilu pulls out •APC govs thank Buhari

THE crack in the immediate past All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee led by Comrade Adams Oshimhole, manifested Friday afternoon as the spokesman of the group, Lanre Issa-Onilu withdrew his membership of the aggrieved group… Read Full story

Ajimobi died from multiple organ failure, Lagos govt reveals

THE Lagos State government has explained that the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, died from multiple organ failure following complications from COVID-19 infection… Read Full story

Breaking: N-Power Batch C Enrolment Begins 11.45 pm Friday, June 26

Federal Government has unveiled plans to open the registration portal for the enrolment of young Nigerians today, Friday, June 26, 2020, as from 11.45 pm, into the Batch C of the N-Power Programme… Read Full story

Why I Stopped Acting For Some Time —Adewale Elesho

Currently, the president of Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP), Prince Adewale Elesho is one of the veterans in the movie industry known for his advocacy for the promotion of morals and Nigeria’s cultural heritage in Nigerian movies. In this interview by FEMI OGUNTAYO, the respected actor talks about… Read Full story