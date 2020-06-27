Air Task Force kills scores of terrorists, destroys logistics base in Borno

The Defence Headquarters, DHQ, on Saturday said that a Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs) logistics base has been destroyed and scores of their fighters neutralized in another set of successful air interdiction missions executed by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE under the subsidiary Operation LONG REACH.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Enenche

He explained that the airstrikes were carried out on Thursday at Tongule and Bukar Meram in Borno State after series of surveillance missions indicated a resurgence of terrorists’ activities at the two settlements.

He explained further that accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets to engage the two locations.

According to the statement, “at Tongule, where recent credible intelligence indicated frequent convergence of BHTs, about 35 terrorists were spotted by the NAF surveillance aircraft in different parts of the settlement as it vectored the fighter jets to attack the target area

” The munitions from the jets hit designated areas within the settlement, destroying some structures and taking out many of the terrorists

“Similarly, at Bukar Meram, a BHT logistics hub on the fringes of the Lake Chad, the airstrikes, which were carefully timed and executed in multiple waves for maximum effects, resulted in the obliteration of designated portions of the terrorists’ facilities. and several of their fighters were also killed in the process.

He stated that the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commended the ATF for their dedication and professionalism while the Defence Headquarters equally urged them to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists and all other criminal elements threatening the peace and security of the country.

Tribune