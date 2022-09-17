Resume with ‘I can’ mindset

Dear children, thank God for keeping you safe from all harm throughout the 7-week holiday. You have had enough time to explore new things which is an added value to your education.

Now that you have resumed for another session, I want to give you a slogan that will aid and also bring out the best in you irrespective of the challenges (difficult subjects, health, etc) that might come your way. I want to ask if you had once been able to bring back an event of a previous day?

I am sure your answer is ‘no.’ For this reason, just take a look at your weak areas last session, but don’t allow regrets to weigh you down such that it will affect your productivity as you start a fresh academic calendar.

In the light of this, go to your school on Monday with the word “I can do it” on your lips; mind you, some will not agree with you but as long as you do not give up on yourself, you will excel not only in the first term but throughout the session.

This is Aunty ‘Yemi’s piece of advice for you. May God grant you good health and sound mind as you resume.

