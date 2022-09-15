Indiscriminate waste dumping: LAWMA to shut down Ladipo, Oyingbo markets

Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) said that come next Thursday, both Ladipo and Oyingbo markets will be shut down till further notice, for reckless waste dumping, refusal to pay for waste services, and general poor waste management situation at the markets.

LAWMA’s Managing Director/CEO, Mr Ibrahim Odumboni, made this known in a statement issued by Folashade Kadiri (Mrs.), Director, Public Affairs of the Authority, saying that the unwholesome environmental practices by traders in those markets, despite repeated warnings, called for necessary and immediate sanctions.

According to him, the step taken by the Authority is also meant to serve as a deterrent to other nonchalant markets.

“Our attention has been drawn to the deplorable state of the environment around Ladipo Market, Mushin and Oyingbo Market, resulting from reckless waste dumping by traders.

“Despite serving them abatement notices, they have continued the mindless environmental violation. We are left with no other choice than to evoke the necessary sanction of shutting down the markets. This is also meant to serve as a deterrent to other nonchalant markets,” he said.

Odumboni said that the Authority had, in recent times, redoubled its efforts to ensure that business activities in all Lagos markets were carried out in a clean and safe environment, for the good of all.

“We have intensified our sanitation efforts by deploying trucks to clear black spots across the metropolis, especially business facilities,” he said.

The LAWMA boss expressed sadness that these efforts were being frustrated by the activities of mischievous persons who would rather dump their waste indiscriminately on the roads, than pay for waste services.

He urged traders in other markets to adhere strictly to environmental hygiene or risk indefinite closure of their markets.

In another development, a mobile court, sitting in Oshodi has sentenced two environmental offenders, apprehended at Ikeja and Lekki axis respectively, for waste burning and dumping refuse in the drain during rainfall.

The first offender was sentenced on a two-count charge for one-year imprisonment or a ₦50,000 fine, and one-month imprisonment, without the option of a fine respectively, while the second offender was remanded in a correctional facility, pending bail conditions.

The LAWMA boss reiterated the determination of the agency to stamp out all forms of indiscriminate waste disposal in the metropolis, adding that the enforcement team had been mandated to monitor the environment and arrest persons bent on derailing efforts of LAWMA to make Lagos cleaner and livable.

He appealed to residents to imbibe the habit of effective waste management, by bagging and containerising their waste, for easy evacuation by assigned PSPs, adding that delay of evacuation by PSP should be reported to the Authority, using its toll-free lines namely: 07080601020 and 617 as, according to him, excuse when caught would not be entertained.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE