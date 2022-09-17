Kaduna-based journalist offers to donate a kidney to Ekweremadu’s ailing daughter

A Kaduna-based journalist and farmer, John Femi Adi, has expressed his willingness to donate one of his kidneys to Sonia, the ailing daughter of the former deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

The media personnel’s intention to make the donation comes after the ailing daughter, Sonia Chinonso Ekweremadu, appealed to the public to come to her aid with a kidney donation in order to see her life.

The journalist made this known on his Facebook page today, Friday, September 16, 2022.

According to him, his intention to donate is in line with the Holy Bible which enjoined us to love our neighbour as ourselves.

In a post titled “Willing to save a soul,” he wrote, “I, Comrade John Femi Adi, a Kaduna-based journalist and farmer, hereby announce my ‘agape’ decision to donate one of my kidneys to Senator Ekweremadu’s beautiful daughter.

“I am doing this on God’s order in the Holy Bible to love our neighbours as ourselves.

“For further communications , reach me via my official phone number -: 08034210833.”

Reacting to the post, a former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, took to his Twitter to repost the screenshot of the post and described the journalist as a “Good Samaritan.”

However, this is not the first time someone has openly expressed a willingness to donate a kidney to save Sonia’s life since she publicly appealed for donation on Monday. The Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that a 24-year-old Nigerian lady, Annastasia Michael Olamma, had on Tuesday expressed her intention to donate one of her kidneys to Sonia without the expectation of anything in return.





