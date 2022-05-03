Respect freedom of press, media group tasks govt, security agents

Africa Media Development Foundation (AMDF), has called on government at all levels and security agents to respect the Freedom of the Press at all times.

This is as the foundation observed that, press freedom in Africa has remained an issue of concern, with high incident of violations and attacks on the press by security agents, on the order of people in authority, and sometimes by aggrieved members of the public; who take the law into their hands.

AMDF in a statement signed by the Executive Director, Iliya Kure, to commemorate the 2022 ‘World Press Freedom Day’, expressed that, AMDF, like other Press Freedom stakeholders is concerned with the increasing cases of harassments, arrests, imprisonments, torture and digital attacks on journalists for no cause, other than carrying out their duty.

According to him in the statement, ” Today, at Africa Media Development Foundation (AMDF), we salute journalists in Africa, and others around the world, who remain in the frontline to practice journalism, despite the attacks, threats, imprisonment, loss and blackmail.

“As we mark the 2022 World Press Freedom Day, we remember each of the 55 journalists killed worldwide in the last one year (UNESCO figures), who died in line of duty, or because of their journalistic practice.

AMDF aligns with the 2022 theme, “Journalism Under Digital Siege”, which is a reflection of the many challenges confronting journalists in the discharge of their duties.





“This is particularly important because the trend of online attacks on media is significantly increasing, with women journalists worst hit. A recent statistic by UNESCO shows “a shocking prevalence of harassment online”, where nearly three-quarters of female media professionals had experienced online violence linked to their work.

“In respect to this, AMDF will on Thursday 12th May hold a virtual panel discussion via zoom, drawing journalists from different countries of Africa to discuss.

“While AMDF continues to speak against impunity and injustice against journalists, we call on all stakeholders to join us in our resolve to continue in the fight against press freedom until the press in Africa is free from attacks and violence.” he said.

The World Press Freedom Day, marked every 3rd May, is set aside by the United Nations to serve as a reminder, “to governments on the need to respect their commitment to Press Freedom and, also a day of reflection among Media professionals about issues of Press freedom and professional ethics.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Respect freedom of Press: Media group tasks Gov’t, security agents Respect freedom of Press: Media group tasks Gov’t, security agents

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Respect freedom of Press: Media group tasks Gov’t, security agents

Respect freedom of Press: Media group tasks Gov’t, security agents