LAWMA worker injured in Isolo as MD condemns attack

Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), has condemned an attack on one of its highway workers (sweeper), who was seriously injured with a hammer and left with a broken skull, at Isolo Road, Isolo by some unscrupulous elements, bent on disrupting the authority’s ongoing efforts to establish a cleaner and healthier environment in the State.

The agency noted that the victim has since been rushed to the hospital for intensive medical care.

Speaking on the incident, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of LAWMA, Mr Ibrahim Odumboni, condemned the act and warned that the attack would not be condoned by the state government.

Odumboni said: “One of our highway workers (sweeper) carrying out his lawful duty at Isolo, was attacked with a hammer by a miscreant by name Alao Idris resulting to a broken skull, which required immediate medical attention to salvage the situation”.

“This sort of unprovoked attack will not deter us from rendering our services. However, we are sounding a note of warning to miscreants determined to undermine our efforts, that the state government will not tolerate these dastard acts, as perpetrators will be brought to book”, he said.

Odumboni appealed to residents to support and ensure that essential service providers like LAWMA were allowed to discharge their responsibilities in the state, without any fear of harassment, molestation, and attack, adding that establishing cleanliness in the state was a collective responsibility, requiring all hands to be on deck.





He also admonished the populace to shun all forms of indiscriminate waste disposal, which had attendant negative environmental consequences, such as the blockage of drainage channels, especially as the rainy season drew near.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’

With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws. LAWMA worker injured in Isolo as MD condemns attack

Court Awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 Billion Over Invasion Of His Home By Military, Asks FG To Apologise

Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday awardeud the sum of N1 billion to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over the 2017 invasion of his Afara Ukwu home by the military.

LAWMA worker injured in Isolo as MD condemns attack