World Press Freedom Day: Gombe gov tasks journalists to shun fake news, misinformation

As the world celebrates 2022 World Press Freedom Day, journalists in Gombe have been tasked to guard against the publication of fake news, and misinformation in the midst of social media impact particularly as the country prepares for another round of general elections.

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya gave the admonition in his goodwill message to journalists in Gombe to mark this year’s World Press Freedom Day.

The Governor reiterated that his administration will continue to work with journalists as partners and critical allies in his determination to entrench transparency, accountability and openness in governance in Gombe State.

While making reference to the theme of this year’s celebration, “Journalism Under Digital Siege”, he underscored the impact of the digital era on the freedom of the press, the security of journalists and access to information.

He advised them to guard against fake news and misinformation as well as ensure accurate and balanced reportage of events and activities.

Inuwa Yahaya also noted that despite obvious challenges and risks faced by journalists in this circumstance, they must continue to remain steadfast and avoid being used as tools in the hands of desperate politicians and mischief makers to cause distress and disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the state.





The Governor further said that as watchdogs of the society and voice of the people, Journalists must continue to uphold the ethics of their profession by promoting the ideals of democracy, justice, accountability, peace and unity as well as updating the general public on developments around the world through their reportage and editorial policies.

He then assured working journalists in the state that his administration will continue to support the free flow of information and ensure pressmen are allowed to do their work in an atmosphere that is safe and secure.

