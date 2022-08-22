First set of winners emerge in Union Bank’s Save & Win promo

LEADING financial institution, Union Bank of Nigeria, has awarded the first set of winners in the second edition of its Save & Win Palli promo.

The first live draw of this season, which took place at Union Bank’s Head Office in Lagos, saw 50 customers win cash prizes of N105,000 each.

The winners were selected randomly through a transparent and electronically generated draw supervised by relevant regulatory bodies.

Save & Win Palli Promo is a nationwide campaign aimed at rewarding customers with cash prices and other exciting gifts worth over N55,000,000. The goal is to encourage and promote a healthy savings culture. The promo is open to new and existing customers who save a minimum amount of N10,000 monthly.

Savers who qualify to participate in the monthly draws stand a chance to win N105,000 each, while five winners would go home with N500,000 each in two of the quarterly draws. One lucky customer would snag the star price of N5 million during the grand finale set to hold in December alongside other consolation prices.

Speaking concerning the draw, the Head of Retail Deposits at Union Bank, John Obichie, said, “Union Bank is pleased to reward our customers through initiatives like this that encourages them to save. This promo was introduced to support our customers during these trying times and to reward them for being consistent with their saving habits.

“The savings promo, which kicked off in July, will run until the end of the year and will see more winners emerge during the monthly, quarterly and end of year draws so there’s still a chance to participate and win.

“If you are an existing Union Bank customer, you can continue to top up your savings in multiples of N10,000 monthly to increase your chances of winning. Prospective customers can download the UnionMobile app on their mobile phones to open an account or they can simply walk into any Union Bank branch,” the bank said in a statement.

To reactivate existing accounts, returning customers can call the 24-hour Contact Centre or also visit any of Union Bank’s branches across the country.

