Reps: Wildlife Protection Bill passes third reading

The Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill, 2024, has successfully passed its final and third reading in the House of Representatives in Nigeria and is now set to be sent to the Senate for concurrence.

This historic bill strengthens Nigeria’s response to serious and organised wildlife trafficking and introduces stricter penalties for wildlife crimes. It grants investigators greater authority to probe financial transactions and conduct intelligence-led operations. Additionally, it seeks to empower judges to expedite wildlife cases and recover assets while promoting international collaboration by aligning with global treaties.

The sponsor of the bill, Hon Terseer Ugbor, the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Environment, stated: “This bill sends an unambiguously clear message that Nigeria will not tolerate the use of its borders for trafficking illegal wildlife products, such as pangolin scales and ivory, to foreign markets. By modernising our laws, we want to ensure that future generations will continue to benefit from the ecological and economic value of our biodiversity.”

Nigeria has emerged as a major hub for the trafficking of ivory and pangolin scales to Asian markets. The West African country has been linked to the smuggling of more than 30 tonnes of ivory since 2015 and over half of the pangolin scales seized globally between 2016 and 2019.

Environmental organisations have welcomed the bill’s progression, highlighting its potential to curb illegal wildlife trade.

Tunde Morakinyo, Executive Director of Africa Nature Investors Foundation (ANI), stated: “The steady progress of this bill is a testament to Nigeria’s firm commitment to strengthening wildlife governance, combating wildlife trafficking, and positioning itself as a leader in conservation. The lawmakers and leadership of the House of Representatives deserve commendation for their vision, dedication, and commitment to this crucial step towards protecting Nigeria’s environment and its wildlife.”

Mary Rice, Executive Director of London-based Environmental Investigation Agency UK (EIA UK), welcomed the progress achieved with the third reading. “EIA commends the work of Nigeria’s lawmakers in continuing to support this important legislation, which demonstrates the country’s commitment to ensuring regional security and tackling the scourge of international trafficking networks,” she said.

Peter Knights, CEO of Wild Africa (WA), added: “This is a great step forward for Nigeria to lead the region in combating wildlife crime.”

ANI, EIA UK, and WA have been actively supporting the Nigerian Government’s efforts to combat illegal wildlife trafficking. These activities have been generously supported by the UK Illegal Wildlife Trade Challenge Fund, the U.S. Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, and the Pangolin Conservation Fund.

The Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill, 2024, will now proceed to the Senate for further consideration. If approved, it will be sent to the President for his assent.

