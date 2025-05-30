Oyo govt pays over N12bn as gratuities to pensioners annually — Commissioner

Oyo State is committing over ₦12 billion annually to the payment of gratuities to pensioners, making it the leading state with the highest remuneration in the country.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, in his breakdown, disclosed that over ₦1 billion is being paid as gratuities to pensioners on a monthly basis.

He added that pensioners in Oyo State earn more than those in any other state in the federation.

Prince Oyelade stated that Governor Seyi Makinde has consistently paid pensions and gratuities without default since 2019.

“Pensioners in Oyo State are the envy of their colleagues in all other states of the federation, not only because they receive equal welfare attention as active civil servants do from the governor but also because their pensions and wages increase in line with those of active government workers,” Oyelade said.

The commissioner noted that Governor Makinde has incorporated into their pensions the 33% increment that should have been implemented since 2010 and has also included the 2019 consequential adjustment, which initially excluded pensioners.

As of today, the commissioner stated, no pensioner in Oyo State earns less than ₦25,000.

Some had previously earned as little as ₦1,000 or even less under past administrations.

Moreover, their salaries are no longer delayed for months, as was the case before 2019. In fact, they are paid on the same day as the over 130,000 government workers.

Prince Oyelade recalled that in September last year, the Federal Bureau of Statistics (NBC), a federal government agency, categorised Oyo State as the most worker-friendly state.

Prince Oyelade stated, “As we speak, Governor Makinde has committed up to ₦1 billion monthly to offset the backlog of gratuities and has reduced the deficit inherited from previous administrations from 2008 to 2016.

“The governor has earmarked ₦500 million monthly to settle the gratuities owed by previous administrations and another ₦500 million for those who retired under his own administration, starting from 2019.

“As a matter of fact, Governor Makinde’s tenure has completely ended the payment of 30% pensions, which pensioners had to endure under previous administrations.”

The commissioner added that, all things being equal, the governor would clear the backlog of gratuities owed by previous administrations, which had accumulated to over ₦200 billion, before the end of his tenure.

