Tinubu is leader Nigeria has been waiting for — APC’s Kwankwaso

The Director of Finance for the Hadejia Jama’are River Basin, Dr. Illiyasu Musa Kwankwaso, has stated that the visionary leadership of President Bola Tinubu has been validated over the past two years as the true messiah Nigeria has been waiting for.

He highlighted the various projects, the development of human capital, and the critical efforts to address the insecurity plaguing the country.

Dr. Kwankwaso, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also described President Tinubu’s two years in office as impressive.

He noted that the President’s efforts have unsettled his political opponents, while the APC continues to welcome many high-profile individuals from other parties who have chosen to join them.

Making this known in a statement, personally signed, Dr. Kwankwaso, said “there is no gainsaying that, President Tinubu, has one shows that Nigeria needs his attention in all of its human ramifications, as such he assembled men of integrity and courage who have in the last two years helped in turning around Nigeria”.

“Just recently, President Tinubu ordered the security agencies to end insecurity in the country latest by December this year 2025, this clearly shows that the President is highly concerned on the lives of Nigerians.

Kwankwaso “said Ministers of Defense Badaru and Matawle were quoted to said that the nation’s armed forces were now better equipped and the personnel better motivated, maintaining that recent military gains signalled Nigeria was turning the tide against insecurity.

“For the first time in years, Nigerians can travel the Birnin Gwari to Kaduna road even at midnight. That’s progress. Zaria to Funtua to Gusau is now peaceful, and Abuja-Kaduna road has been largely secured,” Badaru said.

Kwankwaso stated that the approval for the construction of the Kano Northern Bypass, proposed by Bichi’s representative, Honorable Abba Bichi, will help alleviate the transportation challenges faced when traveling from Kano to the northeastern part of Nigeria.

This decision demonstrates that Tinubu truly acts as a president for all, he said.

“Similarly the desire of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu s administration to complete the Kano to Kaduna and to Abuja expressway as well as the most coveted Ajaokuta – Kaduna- Kano AKK pipeline project which is slated for completion in 2025 further attest to the fact that Mr President meant well for Kano and the North.”

“The President did not just removed Fuel subsidy and went back to sleep he ensured that a sound replacement of that removal to help and ease the sufferings of Nigerians has been introduced there by given the CNG policy a serious attention”

