Reps urge FG to constitute NDDC board

The House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Federal Government to adhere to the provisions of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Act, 2000 by constituting the governing board of the Commission without further delay.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Kolade Victor Akinjo (PDP-Ondo) titled “Need to comply with the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) Act, 2000 and the composition of the governing board at plenary presided by the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase.

The House also urged the Federal Government to adhere to the provisions of Section 4 of the Act by considering Delta State which is next in alphabetical order for the position of the chairmanship of the board when constituted.

The House further urged the Federal Government to adhere to the provisions of Section 12(1) of the Act by considering Ondo, Edo and Imo states which in this order are next in quantum of production of 5th, 6th and 7th for the positions of the Managing Director, Executive Director, Finance and Administration and Executive Director, projects of the board respectively.

While moving the motion, Hon Akinjo lamented that great injustice had characterized the composition of the board of the NDDC as regards the offices of the Chairman, Managing Director and the two Executive Directors;

Akinjo said that despite Sections 4 and 12 of the NDDC Act, the positions of the Board Chairman, Managing Director and the two Executive Directors had been solely occupied by Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers and Cross River, leaving out Ondo, Imo and Edo States respectively.

The lawmaker further pointed out that in the order of quantum of production, Ondo which “is 5th, Edo which is 6th and Imo which is 7th are yet to occupy the positions of the Managing Director and the two Executive Directors.”

He argued that the situation was not only a worrisome violation of the letters of the Act that established the commission but a suppression of the statutory rights of the remaining member states to these positions.

The lawmaker pointed out that if urgent steps were not taken to reverse the trend, it would not only be an extensive discrimination against these remaining member states but further engendering a discriminatory practice impeding the participation of these member states in managing the affairs of the commission formed to cater for them.

When the motion was put into voice vote, it was unanimously adopted and the House mandated its committee on NDDC to ensure its compliance.

