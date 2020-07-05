Reps to gazette Orphanage regulatory bill for second reading

The legislative instrument which seeks to regulate the activities of Orphanage homes as well as end the menace of Baby Factory in the nation’s capital city has passed through First Reading in the House of Representatives.

The Federal Capital Territory Orphanage (Registration and Regulatory) Agency seeks to “regulate the establishment and administration of Orphanages, homes for neglected children to prevent the current trend towards ‘baby factories’ and other related institutions in the Federal Capital Territory of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,’ was sponsored by Hon. Samuel Adejare.

As proposed in Part 1a of the bill, the Agency when operational is to formulate policies, principles and guidelines for the registration and regulation of orphanages and other related institutions, consistent with national development priorities as well as coordinate, monitor and evaluate the activities of orphanages and other related institutions; develop, implement and review model for the implementation of policies and guidelines on the administration and regulation of orphanages and related institutions in the FCT.

The Agency is also empowered to promote partnerships, synergy, integration and cooperation among national and international organizations focusing on establishment and monitoring of orphanages and related institutions; as well as set mechanisms to ensure efficient administration of orphanages and related institutions in the FCT.

According to the bill, the affairs of the Agency is to be managed by a Governing Board which is to be chaired by the Minister who is charged with responsibility for matters relating to Women and children.

Other members of the Board include one representative not below the rank of one Director from the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Nigeria Immigration Service, Ministries responsible for Women and Children Affairs, Budget and National Planning, Finance; Health, Justice, Youth Development and two representatives of the organization for orphanages and related institutions as well as two representatives of Non-Governmental Organizations involved in orphans, neglected children, orphanages and related institutions; while the Agency’s Director General will serve as the Board’s Secretary.

The members of the Board shall be appointed by the President subject to confirmation by the senate.

Under the supplementary provision set out in the schedule to this Bill, the Board shall have powers to manage and superintend the affairs of the Agency; coordinate all activities, services, programmes, policies, and projects relating to orphanages and similar institutions by both government and non-government organizations; employ best social protection standards for the registration, regulation, control, management and coordination of orphanages and similar institutions.

The Board is also empowered to set up a framework for the supervision and control of orphanages and similar institutions; conduct overall monitoring, evaluation and review of orphanages; formulate general policies for the regulation and development of the Agency; subject to the provisions of this Bill, make, alter, and revoke rules and regulations for carrying out the functions of the Agency; among others.

In the bid to ensure effective regulation of Orphanages, and effective enforcement of the provisions of the bill, Part IV of the bill provides that: “Any person or organisation that contravenes the provisions of this bill commits an offence under this bill.

“Where an offence under this bill is committed by an individual, the person shall be liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding five years or a fine not exceeding N5 million, or both.

“Where an offence under this Bill is committed by an organisation, the organisation shall be liable to a fine not exceeding of N10 million.

“The Board may, with the approval of the minister, make regulations as may be necessary or expedient for giving full effect to the provisions of this Bill and for its administration thereof.

“The President may give to the Board directions of a general character or relating generally to particular matters (but not to any individual person or case) with regard to the exercise by the board of its functions under this bill, and it shall be the duty of the board to comply with the directions, but no direction shall be given which is inconsistent with the duties of the board under this bill.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Records 603 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 28,167

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 603 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 28,167… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Why govs, others are more at risk —Medical experts

MEDICAL experts have spoken on factors that are capable of putting governors and other key political leaders on the first line of the coronavirus pandemic in more danger. They, however, dispelled as untrue the notion that the incidence of COVID-19 is higher among political office holders or health workers as many people assume… Read Full Story

UN Suspends Air Services As Terrorists Attack Chopper In Borno

The United Nations (UN) on Saturday announced a suspension of humanitarian air services in the northeast following the latest attack on one of its helicopters in Borno… Read Full Story

Buhari Appoints Pam As Christian Pilgrims Commission Executive Secretary

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Rev Yakubu Pam as the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC)… Read Full Story

Appeal Court Upholds Yahaya Bello’s Election As Kogi Governor

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division on Saturday affirmed the election of Yahaya Bello as the duly elected governor of Kogi State… Read Full Story

MFM To Begin Another 30 Days Prayer Retreat

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr Daniel Olukoya, has directed that members to extend the ongoing 30 Days Prayer Retreat which marks third session… Read Full Story

109,823 N-Power Beneficiaries Now Business Owners ― Minister

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, says no fewer than 109,823 beneficiaries of the N-Power Programme are now business owners… Read Full Story

Who Flies APC Flag In Ondo?

EXCEPT the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) handles the primary election or selection of its candidate for the Ondo State governorship election carefully, the party in the state may be heading towards another round of crisis similar to the one that engulfed it in Edo State recently which may cause it to… Read Full Story

No Difference Between PDP, APC —Olateru-Olagbegi

Martins Kunle Olateru-Olagbegi is an aspirant of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State. He speaks with HAKEEM GBADAMOSI on the preparedness of the party… Read Full Story

VOICE OF COURAGE: E No Finish?

The controlling leadership of ACN got a casual job in 2015 and took it like a mega contract. They did more than a month’s job for a day’s pay. They pawned everything in exchange for nothing. All core values were thrown away. The ancient landmarks of the fathers were set aside. Many of the icons in the land were… Read Full Story

GIBBERS: Buhari Isn’t Judiciary’s Messiah (1)

In the last 12 years, salaries of Nigerian judges have not been reviewed. In a review of the development of inflation rates in Nigeria between 1979 and 2019, by Worlddata,the average inflation rate was calculated at 19.2 per cent. Now, hold your breath. The report added “overall, the price increase was 80,304.39 per cent… Read Full Story

Threatened Cooperation! Cooperative Societies In The Cloud Of COVID-19

ALL over the world, especially in Third World economies, one of the platforms through which peoples’ common business dreams and financial needs are crytalised is the cooperative society. A cooperative society is simply a voluntary association of individuals who have come together to pursue their economic goals… Read Full Story

COVID-19: The Church And The New Order

The Church is just one of the institutions that have been caught in the heat of the coronavirus pandemic following the ban on public gatherings for about three months as a way of controlling the spread of the virus by the federal and state governments… Read Full Story

40 Years After, Ayinla Omowura Remembered With Album

As part of the activities to mark the 40th year anniversary of the exit of Apala icon, Waheed Ayinla popular as Ayinla Omowura, an album entitled ‘Anigilaje has been released in his honour… Read Full Story