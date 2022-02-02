Reps probe lopsidedness in NSITF ongoing recruitment

• Ask joint committee to recommend appropriate sanctions to anyone found culpable

By Kehinde Akintola – Abuja
The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, unveiled plans to investigate the ongoing recruitment of management staff cadres in Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and other agencies under the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Other affected agencies are; National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Industrial Arbitration Panel (IAP), National Productivity Centre (NPC) and Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS).

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon Ismail Tijani, underscored the need to investigate all the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

In his lead debate, Hon Tijani who called for the House intervention frowned at the level of lopsidedness in the recruitment into various positions at the management level.

“The House is concerned that only people from one particular part of the country are being recruited in the current exercise, which negates the principles of Federal Character.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The House is aware that the Minister of Labour and Productivity has been embroiled in a battle to control Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), including the NSITF, and had been summoned by the National Assembly for the alleged misdemeanour in 2016 and 2021 respectively.

“The House is also aware that the summons was based on allegations of employment irregularities, impunity, and anomalies indicating gross abuse of office.

“The House is worried that the current recruitment process at the NSITF, which is alleged to be biased, could negatively affect the promotion of hardworking staff of the organisation.

“The House is also worried that the Minister’s alleged reign of impunity across the ministries and agencies under his supervision has continued unabated despite engagements and interventions of the National Assembly.

“The House is disturbed that the alleged undue favouritism in the ongoing recruitment exercise at the NSITF could prevent the country from deriving the maximum benefits from the MDAs,” he noted.

To this end, the House mandated the joint Committees on Federal Character and Labour, Employment and Productivity to investigate the ongoing recruitment into the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund and other agencies under the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and recommend appropriate sanctions to anyone found culpable of undue favouritism and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

