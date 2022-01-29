Three teenagers in police net for killing friend’s lover for ritual

Three boys between the ages of 17 to 20 have been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly killing their friend’s lover for ritual.

In a statement by the Command’s image maker, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the teenagers were arrested in the early hours of Saturday in Abeokuta.

The suspects were Wazir Oladehinde (17); Abdul Gafar Lukman (19) and Mustakeem Balogun (20).

They were arrested following a tip-off received at the Adatan Divisional Headquarters that the boys were found burning an object suspected to be a human head in a local pot.

The DPO of Adatan acted swiftly on the information and drafted his men to the scene where the suspects were arrested.

The fourth suspect, identified as Soliu, who is the lover of the victim escaped from the scene.

Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime, that the victim, Rofiat was lured by her boyfriend and was murdered.

They said that the head of Rofiat was cut off while her remains were packed inside a sack and dumped in an old building.

The suspects led the Police team to the building where the dismembered body was recovered and had since been deposited in a morgue for autopsy.

A cutlass and a short knife used in perpetrating the crime were recovered from the suspects.

The State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, described the action of the suspects as a height of callousness and has ordered a massive manhunt for the fleeing boyfriend of the victim.

He also ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation with the view to arraign them in court as soon as possible.

