Nigerians misunderstand our various agitations, ASUU bemoans

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have bemoaned that the union continues to be misunderstood in its various agitations.

Gathered for a symposium held at the University of Ibadan, the academic staff said contrary to notions that the union constantly pushed for the personal interests of its members, they noted that the ASUU was fighting for the cause of quality public education in the country.

Decrying poor management of public schools and lack of proper education, the academic staff prayed that Nigerians are liberated to actually champion the cause of ASUU.

Dons to include Professor Olusiji Sowande, Professor Oloruntoba Oju, Professor Emilolorun Ayelari, Professor Sola Olorunyomi presented this argument at the symposium organised by the Workers’ Education and Civil Society Liaison Committee (WECSLC) of ASUU, University of Ibadan Chapter.

Speaking, Olusiji, who is National Treasurer of ASUU, said the union wanted university autonomy and academic freedom, self-governance, proper university governance, freedom to teach and research any topic, upholding of laws establishing the university.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He added that the ASUU was continuously opposed to the implementation of IPPIS/GIFMIS, which he said was an imposition to policies of the International Monetary Fund/World Bank.

Olusiji said the union was worried that Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS) has gulped N3.96 billion from 2012 to 2018 without the system being fully operational (Human Resources component still work-in-progress).

In the same vein, the ASUU National Treasurer said Government Integrated Financial and Management Information System (GIFMIS) gulped over $27.4million, €8.49 and N6.52bn from 2011 to December 2020.

While asserting that it would not relent in its struggle for better public education, he said the ASUU was keener on mobilizing the Nigerian people to appreciate that its cause is for better education.

Also speaking, Oloruntoba from the University of Ilorin decried that Nigerians do not realise that ASUU was filling a leadership vacuum in the society.

He added the union was keen that education must be free and qualitative at all levels, in the country.

In his remarks, Olorunyomi warned that the nation was on the precipice of slavery due to several Nigerians who lack proper education and lack independence of thought.

Ayelari, a former deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, decried that the nation’s education system continued to grapple with inadequate funding, inadequate professional teachers, inadequate infrastructural facilities, shortage of instructional materials, corruption, insecurity, over-population and poor motivation of teachers.

He noted that the myriads of problems facing the nation’s education sector will be resolved if the nation’s budgetary allocation is increased to the 25 per cent recommendation of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, Professor Tunji Oyesile, represented by Professor Rasheed Olaniyi of the History department decried high indiscipline in schools such that schools had become ungovernable.

Others who made inputs at the event were Professor Ayo Akinwole, Professor Oyebamiji Oyegoke, Professor Moyosore Ajao, Professor Ademola Aremu, Prof Demola Dasylva, Mrs Rasheedat Adesina, Mr Abiodun

Bamigboye among others.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

Nigerians misunderstand our various agitations, ASUU bemoans

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

Nigerians misunderstand our various agitations, ASUU bemoans