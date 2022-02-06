Suspense as APC, PDP governors meet in Lagos

A handful of serving governors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former governors mainly from the southern part of the country as well as some influential businessmen have begun what a source called serious strategic meetings ahead of 2023 elections.

One of such meetings, Sunday Tribune learnt, was held at the prestigious Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, on Saturday. An impeccable source told Sunday Tribune that a series of meetings had been held at the same venue since Thursday last week.

Though the detail of the meeting were sketchy as of press time, a source said it was not unconnected with the country and permutations for the 2023 presidential election and the likely candidate to support.

It was further revealed that apart from the governors, there were about three representatives from each state of the federation at the meeting.

“We are not sure of the details, but the meeting [Saturday’s] started in the morning at Eko Hotel and more than 20 governors were present,” a source told Sunday Tribune.

It was also gathered that a frontline publisher based in Lagos and another prominent politician who was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as chairman, board of trustees of a parastatal agency connected to education, engineered the meeting.

Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti State), David Umahi (Ebonyi), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Professor Babagana Zulum, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and PDP presidential aspirant, Pius Anyim, Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, ex-governors Ibikunle Amosun, Olusegun Osoba, Niyi Adebayo and others were said to be in attendance.

Tambuwal and Bagudu, who are both governors from the North-West zone, were said to have joined the meeting.

It will be recalled that governors from the South under the aegis of the Southern Governors Forum had demanded that the presidency of the country must come to the South in 2023.

While PDP has thrown open its presidential ticket to all members from all parts of the country, APC appears set to look southwards in its choice of candidate as suggested by those scheming to the national chairman of the party who are all from the North.

But the presence of Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola and others in the private sector at the meeting, according to a source, might suggest that issues about the economy could also be on the cards at the parley.

When Sunday Tribune spoke to an ex-governor who was one of the leaders at the meeting, he confirmed the meeting, but refused to speak on what it was about.

“And you want me to divulge what we discussed at the meeting? It’s a secret meeting; I can’t make comment on it,” he said.