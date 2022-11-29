Reps lament delay in investigation of destruction of INEC offices, threat to 2023 elections

Concerned members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday expressed grave concerns over the resolve of the House to step down a motion seeking to investigate the incessant destruction of offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across the country.

The lawmakers expressed their grief during the motion sponsored by Hon. Taiwo Oluga under ‘Matter of Privilege’.

In her lead debate, Hon. Oluga observed that the motion she sponsored but stepped down by the leave of the House because there was a similar motion and the House was awaiting the report.

She however noted that another INEC office was burnt over the weekend and this is detrimental to the preparation for the fast-approaching 2023 general elections.

She, therefore, called for a speedy resolution, as there is a need for the matter to be extensively discussed and a resolution taken by the House.

In his remarks, Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu called for decisive action by the House as the incessant damage to INEC offices poses a threat to its preparedness to handle elections and the nation’s democracy, by extension.

In his intervention, the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila reminded the House that precedent needed to be followed, and maintained that if the previous Committee is not forthcoming with the report, it can be discharged.





Also speaking, former Chairman, House Committee on Pubic Petitions, Hon. Uzoma Nkem-Abonta shared the sentiment that urgent decisions have to be taken in the interim before the clarification on the state of the report from the Committee earlier saddled with the same subject matter.

While lending his voice, Chairman, House Committee on Customs & Excise, Hon. Leke Abejide called on the Chairman, House Committee on Electoral Matters, Hon. Aishatu Dukku to clarify the issue.

In her response, Hon. Aishatu Dukku who dismissed knowledge about any substantive motion referred to the Committee, argued that there is no such matter before her Committee.

While ruling, Hon. Gbajabiamila noted that, since there is no work in progress, any such Ad-Hoc Committee on the matter is hereby discharged of its duty and urged that Hon. Taiwo Oluga’s motion should be listed on the Order paper for debate by the House on the next legislative day.