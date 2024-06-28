The member representing Isoko Federal Constituency in Delta State, Hon. Jonathan Ajirioghene Ukhodiko, advised all elected officers and lawmakers, particularly to focus more on empowerment programmes rather than simply giving constituents cash and materialistic items.

Hon. Ukhodiko gave this advice while receiving members of the Nigeria Union of Women Journalists in his hometown of Erawha-Owhe. He stated, ‘It is better to teach a person how to catch fish than to give him fish to eat.’

He explained his philosophy further, saying, ‘I do not believe in giving people fish to eat but to teach them how to catch the fish.’

According to him, ‘Empowering people (constituents) has double advantages, benefiting both the beneficiaries and us politicians. When they are empowered, they become self-reliant employers. On our side, that person would not come back after what you have given him is finished.’

Hon. Ukhodiko emphasised that his focus includes empowering youths and women through training programmes that positively impact their lives and transcend to the next generation.

He advised elected officeholders to be open, efficient, and responsive to the demands of their constituents to avoid experiences like the recent unrest in Kenya.

Hon. Ukhodiko stressed that politicians are expected to focus on why they were elected, ensuring lasting impacts, and urged women journalists to hold elected officials accountable as the ‘conscience of the people.’

He reiterated the need for legislators to judiciously use their constituency development funds for the benefit of their constituencies.

Furthermore, he called on the people of Delta State, particularly the Isoko Nation, to support Governor Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori in succeeding in piloting the affairs of the state, noting the governor’s significant achievements and commitment to the welfare of Delta State residents.

Earlier, Mrs. Stella Macaulay, Vice Chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) South South Zone, led a team to pay homage to Hon. Ukhodiko and briefed him on the preparations for the association’s 35th-anniversary celebrations. She mentioned, ‘NAWOJ South South has nominated him as the Best Legislator of the Year for the forthcoming conference in November 2024, based on his track record in his constituency.’

Comrade Sarah Ogodo, former National Financial Secretary of NAWOJ, delivered the vote of thanks on behalf of the zone, expressing appreciation for Hon. Ukhodiko’s warm reception and support during her tenure. Timinepere Jombo Idoko, former South-South NAWOJ Zonal Vice Chairperson, and Hon. Mary Samuel, Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Women Development, were also part of the delegation.

