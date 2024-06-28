A 32-year-old woman, Rahmat Abdulateef, has confessed to faking her kidnap just to extort money from her husband.

On Friday, 28th June 2024, An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded Rahmat for allegedly orchestrating her own kidnapping.

The defendant, whose plea was not taken, faced a one-count charge of self-kidnapping.

Police counsel Insp. Adekunle Opayemi informed the court that the incident occurred on June 20 at about 2:42 p.m. on Elite Road in Abeokuta.

According to Opayemi, Abdulateef arranged her own abduction with the intention of extorting money from her husband, Mr. Ogunbummi Lateef.

The counsel cited that the act violated Section 27 of the Ogun State 2016 laws prohibiting forcible occupation of property, armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, and related offenses.

Magistrate Mrs. O.O. Odumosun ordered the defendant to be remanded in prison for 60 days pending legal advice from the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The case was adjourned until September 19 for mention.

NAN