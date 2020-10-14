Rep member calls for strategic framework for disaster risk reduction

In celebration of this year’s International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, the Chairperson for the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe has urged government at all levels and other stakeholders to develop short term and long term action plans that will address strategies for Disaster Risk Reduction in Nigeria.

Hon. Sadipe emphasised that government ought to adopt the 2015 United Nations’ strategy for Disaster Risk Reduction, expressing the belief that, “in commemoration of this year’s International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, there is urgent need to call on Government Agencies, Private Development Partners and other relevant stakeholders to initiate actions and policy frameworks for strategic Disaster Risk Reduction in Nigeria.”

Speaking through her Media Aide, Olamilekan Olusada, she reiterated the need for the Federal Government to execute a concrete plan to reduce the unfavourable exposure of its citizens to disasters while creating awareness about the importance of such risk management.

The Oluyole Federal Constituency representative added that the COVID–19 pandemic and the climate change emergencies, as well as the rampant petroleum-related and market fires, suggest the need for clear vision by Ministries, Agencies and Departments of Government.

She also called for proper planning and empowerment of right institutions to act on related scientific evidence in the interest of the public, adding that “laws establishing some strategic organs of government that should address Disaster Risk Reduction at National and Local levels such as River Basin Authorities, Fire Service, Federal Inland Water Ways Authority, Local Government Markets Management Authorities have become moribund, thereby hindering new initiatives and public-private partnership drives.

She said this initiative is important to prevent loss of lives great social and economic upheaval and displacement of millions of people annually as the day calls for more proactive steps by the Federal Government to end disasters in the Nation.

Akande-Sadipe recalled that the day was established in 1989 after a call by the United Nations General Assembly for a day to promote a global culture of risk–awareness and disaster reduction strategies, adding that it is important because disasters though exacerbated by man, climate change and natural factors, have a negative impact on investment in sustainable development and the desired outcomes.

“This year’s International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is about good governance to ensure that strategic funding and institutional action plans are put in place, to avert and measure disaster risk in terms of lives saved and reduced economic losses,” she said.