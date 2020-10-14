EndSARS protesters block Alausa end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Nobel Prize in economics awarded to Paul Milgrom, Robert Wilson for auction theory
American economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in economics for their contributions to auction theory, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.
Milgrom and Wilson, who are both professors at Stanford University in California, were recognized for theoretical discoveries that improved how auctions work.
Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
I am disappointed with Akure people ― Akeredolu
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed disappointment for losing in the three Local Government Areas that formed the Akure division in the just concluded governorship election in the state.
Akeredolu who stated this during an interview monitored on Channel Television said he was let down by the people of Akure, despite all the developmental projects executed by his administration in the area, but said the people of the area chose to vote against him.
Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
Okonjo-Iweala in Aso Rock, holds meeting with Buhari
Former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is at the presidential villa, Abuja for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.
She came into the president’s office accompanied by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubair Dada.
Lagos-Ibadan Expressway