Relocate MAUSTECH to Ogun West senatorial district, lawmaker tells Ogun govt

A member of Ogun State House of Assembly, representing Ketu Constituency (II) in Yewa North, Hon. Wahab Egungbohun, has asked the state government to relocate Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology (MAUSTECH) to the Ogun West Senatorial District.

Egungbohun said the relocation was necessary because facilities needed for the establishment of the university are already in place in Ipokia.

Tribune Online recalls that there has been controversies as to the location of the MAUSTECH and the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (formerly called Ogun State Polytechnic) since 2017.

But the chairman, house committee on environment who made the call on Wednesday noted that it is high time a full-fledged university is sited in the district since the relocation of Ogun State Polytechnic from the region.

While noting that the relocation of MAUSTECH to Yewa presents a great hope, Egungbohun also called on Governor Dapo Abiodun to fulfil the electoral promise of establishing a university in Yewa.

He further called on the traditional rulers to support the establishment of MAUSTECH within the area, adding that it will be a pride for the sons and daughters of Yewaland.

“MAPOLY and TASCE have been revived, it’s saddening that the site in Ipokia has turned to hideout for armed robbers. Ogun West really deserves the University in order not to feel marginalised,” Egungbohun said.

