PHOTOS: Moment Orji Uzor Kalu left Kuje correctional centre

Latest News
By
Orji Uzor Kalu

The Federal High Court in Lagos released a former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, from prison on Tuesday.

Former governor Kalu was jailed for 12 years on December 5, 2019, after he was convicted of N7.1bn fraud alongside a former Director of Finance at the Abia State Government House, Jones Udeogu.

However, the Supreme Court, in a May 8, 2020 judgment, nullified the trial and conviction of Kalu and others on the grounds that the judge who handled the case lacked jurisdiction.

Below are pictures of the former governor leaving the Kuje correctional centre:

Orji Uzor Kalu Orji Uzor Kalu Orji Uzor Kalu Orji Uzor Kalu

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

CLICK HERE TO WORK FROM HOME WITHOUT ANY EXPERIENCE AND GET YOUR OWN STAY AT HOME PALLIATIVE. WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING FROM TODAY, ALL PROFIT WILL BE PAID DIRECTLY TO YOUR ACCOUNT. REGISTRATION WILL COST YOU NOTHING

You might also like
Latest News

Lagos discharges 14 male, 6 female patients after testing negative for coronavirus

Latest News

Lagos discharges 14 male, 6 female patients after testing negative for coronavirus

Latest News

Alleged N2.5bn fraud: Enter your defence, court tells Kawu, others

Latest News

How 19-year-old Barakat was allegedly raped, killed in Ibadan

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More