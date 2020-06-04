COVID-19: Don’t transfer responsibility to governors, NMA President tells FG

THE newly-elected president of the Nigerian Medical Association, (NMA), Professor Innocent Ujah, has advised the Federal Government not to allow governors take over the battle to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Ujah who gave the warning while speaking with newsmen in Jos shortly after he was received by members of the association in Plateau State enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari not transfer such responsibility to the state governments, adding that apart from Lagos and two other states, the situation had been a disappointment in

other states.

“This is an emergency, Coordination is very important and the coordination should be central while approach to the pandemic should be uniform.

The Federal Government also needs to set up a research team to regularly evaluate the country’s response to COVID-19,” he said.

The NMA president said doing so is important to enable the country to ascertain if the method adopted is working or not, making the necessary impact in its COVID-19 response.

He added that it is also important to include a research team in the composition of the Presidential Task force on COVID-19.

He, however, assured that his administration will prioritise the welfare of Nigerian doctors and also promised to lobby and advocate for improved remuneration and realistic hazard allowance for doctors in the country.

Ujah assured members to leverage on the gains of previous administrations and open up new frontiers, as well as ensure mutual beneficial collaborations and partnerships with government and other organisations to uphold the dignity and the welfare of Nigerian doctors.

Speaking earlier, the Plateau State NMA chairman, Dr Titus Dajel, felicitated Ujah, and described him as a distinguished medical scholar and outstanding patriot.

He said that Ujah had distinguished himself as a professional with proven progressive experience in national maternal health policy development in Nigeria.

According to him, the new NMA president would bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new task.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE