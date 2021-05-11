REDAN to Abiodun: Return properties acquired by past Ogun govts

The Ogun State chapter of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has appealed to the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to see to the release of properties of its members that were acquired by the previous administrations in the state.

REDAN state’s Secretary, Babatunde Adeyemo, made the call during the official opening of the association’s office in Abeokuta.

He assured the state government that real estate agents who are registered with REDAN will always abide by regulations guiding the ownership and sale of land in the state.

Adeyemo pleaded that a “mutual positive gesture would be sustained” between the government and realtors “most especially, in the area of de-acquisitions of some of the lands of our members that were unjustly acquired by the past administrations and the perfection of our members title documents in record time.”

In his address, the State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tunji Odunlami, a town planner, lauded the association for its collaboration with the state government to sanitise the housing sector and ensure that due process were followed before embarking on any development.

He, however, expressed worry that in recent times, many estate developers were in the habit of advertising landed property for sale without obtaining necessary approval, appealing to them to get necessary approvals before carrying out such activities.

The commissioner who was represented by the permanent secretary in the ministry, Yetunde Dina, a town planner, added that the government is determined to curb “illegal and indiscriminate physical development to avert proliferation of slums in Ogun.”

Odunlami assured REDAN of government commitment to a partnership with the association in order to build a mutual beneficial outcome, urban renewal and development strides. “The ministry will be ready to offer every support needed as far the members continue to also do due diligence,” he added.

Other dignitaries at the event include Director-General, Ogun State Bureau of Lands and Survey, Barr Aina Ololade Salami; Ogun State Surveyor-General, Dr. Ken Salem Tunde Onososen; Chairman, South-West REDAN, Mr. Debo Adejana; General Secretary, South-West REDAN, Dr Kunle Adeyemi and Chairman, Ogun REDAN, Mr. Okusanya Oyebola among others.

