Rebels kill 14 villagers in DR Congo machete attack

Fourteen people have been killed by rebels during an attack on a village in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo. (BBC)

Local officials said fighters from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) entered Kyamata, in Ituri province, late on Saturday where they killed people using machetes.

More than 30 houses were torched.

The victims were buried in a single grave during a ceremony on Sunday.

People there blamed the attack on a lack of soldiers in the area.

The ADF is one of the dozens of rebel groups in eastern Congo.

The Ugandan military launched an offensive against the ADF a year ago but the attacks have continued.

