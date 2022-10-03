Dozens of bodies found in Libya mass grave

Libya’s missing person’s authority says the unidentified bodies of 42 people have been found in a mass grave in the coastal city of Sirte. (BBC)

The authority made the discovery at the site of a former school.

The area was controlled by the Islamic State (IS) group between 2015 and 2016.

Another mass grave containing the remains of 34 Ethiopian Christians was discovered near Sirte in 2018.

The find came more than three years after IS published a video showing its members executing at least 28 men.

